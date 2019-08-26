J’cans among four men charged in US$1.5m drug bust in Grenada

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — Four men, including two Jamaicans, appeared in a magistrate’s court here Monday, charged in connection with a US$1.5 million drug bust.

Grenadian Bernard Spann, 46, businessman Elvis Chance, 47 of St Vincent and the Grenadines, years, and Jamaicans, Alrick Reynolds, 47, a farmer and 53-year-old Ian White appeared at the St George’s No 1 Magistrate’s Court jointly charged with conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled drug.

Additional charges of trafficking in a controlled drug were laid against Reynolds and Chance while White and Spann were charged with possession of a controlled drug.

The court heard that the four men were arrested with 40 kilos of cocaine during a joint police operation last Wednesday night in the capital. The police said the drugs had a street value of four million dollars (US$1.5 million).

Spann was granted EC$300,000 bail and has to surrender his travel documents and report to a police station three times a week, while the other accused were remanded into custody.

They will all re-appear in court here on September 5.