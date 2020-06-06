J'cans kneel for Floyd, Black Lives Matter protest outside US Embassy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the public are staging a show of support for the Black Lives Matter protest in front of the United States Embassy in Kingston.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which originated in the United States due to the killing of unarmed black people by the police, has been spreading globally since the death of American George Floyd in police custody.

Floyd's case is the latest such incident.

People outside the US Embassy this morning knelt in silence for approximately nine minutes, marking the time period that former police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

Jamaicans are also protesting the deaths of Susan Bogle, a disabled woman who was killed during a joint military/police operation in her community and 81-year-old Noel Chambers who died after being in custody for 40 years without trial.