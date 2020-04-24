J'cans suicidal over relatives' COVID-19 diagnosis urged to seek help

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Citing “many cases” of attempted suicide by people whose family members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has appealed to individuals to reach out to the Victims Services Division of the ministry for assistance.

“I have heard of many cases of persons trying to commit suicide because of family members being diagnosed with COVID-19, I would like to indicate to Jamaicans that COVID-19 is not a death sentence,” Chuck stated.

“I know of a case where a very young girl tried to commit suicide because her father was diagnosed,” he pointed out. He said counselling services were provided to the young woman.

He further lashed out at individuals who have been ostracising and stigmatising persons who have tested COVID-19 positive.

The minister was speaking during a digital conference hosted by the ministry this morning

People in need of counselling support are being encouraged to contact the division at 876-946-9287.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis