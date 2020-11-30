J'cans who went to UK as children won't be deported — report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — British authorities have agreed not to deport Jamaicans who arrived in the United Kingdom under the age of 12.

According to British newspaper, The Guardian, a deal was made between the Britain's Home Office and Jamaica, not to remove people who came to the UK as children.

The news comes after scores of black public figures in Britain wrote to six airlines urging them not to carry up to 50 people who were scheduled to be on a deportation flight scheduled for Wednesday.

The letter had 82 signatories, including author Bernardine Evaristo, model Naomi Campbell and historian David Olusoga among others.

The Guardian reported that Britain's Home Office has declined to comment on the matter and there has been no public announcement.