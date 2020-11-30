J'cans who went to UK as children won't be deported — report
KINGSTON, Jamaica — British authorities have agreed not to deport Jamaicans who arrived in the United Kingdom under the age of 12.
According to British newspaper, The Guardian, a deal was made between the Britain's Home Office and Jamaica, not to remove people who came to the UK as children.
The news comes after scores of black public figures in Britain wrote to six airlines urging them not to carry up to 50 people who were scheduled to be on a deportation flight scheduled for Wednesday.
The letter had 82 signatories, including author Bernardine Evaristo, model Naomi Campbell and historian David Olusoga among others.
The Guardian reported that Britain's Home Office has declined to comment on the matter and there has been no public announcement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy