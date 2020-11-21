Jennifer Housen to vie for PNP general secretary
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Attorney-at-law Jennifer Housen says she will be offering herself for the post of general secretary of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP).
In a statement posted on social media earlier today, Housen said, “there is a rebuilding and reuniting process that must be engaged, and which requires a general secretary seized with tenacity, administration, organisation, empathy, conflict/dispute resolution skills and an enthusiastic need to serve the party and support the comrade leader.”
“I feel I am able to offer all of these at this time,” she stressed.
Housen's announcement follows former deputy general secretary Raymond Pryce's declaration, yesterday, that he will be vying for the post at the next meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) on Sunday, November 29.
Housen argued that, “if our convictions are serious, and as a party we are committed to transcending institutionalised rewarding of loyalties for the greater good of the party, we can lift this party of our forebears, and defeat any foe against whom we stand united. It is for this reason I offer myself, willing and able as a servant-leader, in the role of general secretary.”
“I ask your support as NEC members, in the party's best interest, in this journey, for the party's sake,” she urged.
