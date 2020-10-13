Jerk Festival promoters unite to celebrate National Jamaican Jerk Day online

FLORIDA, Jamaica — Producers of the Florida, New York, and Canada Grace Jamaican Jerk festivals, along with Orlando and Palm Beach festivals, have partnered to celebrate the food, music, art, and the culture of jerk, with a virtual staging of National Jamaican Jerk Day — USA scheduled for Sunday, October 25.

The theme will be, “Fire up yuh grill, come hold a vibes & watch us LIVE!!!”.

“We're encouraging everyone to create their own special jerk dishes at home and join the celebration by posting their dish on social media,” said Florida festival CEO Eddy Edwards.

The group said the public will get a chance to participate in several social media contests and giveaways offering various prizes. It added that restaurants from participating markets will offer special “Dine with Jerk” prices from October 19 to October 25.

Individuals interested in participating can access more information at www.jamaicanjerkday.com.

The group said the celebration will not only be about jerk cuisine, but it will also highlight Jamaica's rich cultural traditions.

VP Records, a partner of the Florida and NYC jerk festivals, will host the “Best of the Jamaican Jerk Festivals,” a two-hour live-stream airing on its YouTube channel from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The group said the live-streamed production will feature performances, highlights from previous years, creative demonstrations by celebrity chefs, as well as features on participating corporate partners.

The stream will originate from the Miramar Amphitheater, home of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Florida, and will be hosted by Jody Ann Gray and Noah Powa.