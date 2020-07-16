Jerome Smalling re-elected president of the Jamaica Bankers Association
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chief Executive Officer at JMMB Bank, Jerome Smalling, has been re-elected as the President of the Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA).
The JBA is a non-profit organisation that represents commercial and merchant banks in Jamaica.
The announcement was made at the association's annual general meeting today.
According to a statement from the association, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO Sagicor Bank, will also return as vice-president, along with Mariame McIntosh-Robinson, president and CEO, First Global Bank, as treasurer, and Barbara Hume – CEO, Cornerstone Trust and Merchant Bank, as honorary secretary.
Smalling, who ran unopposed, thanked the JBA's executive council for their faith in his leadership.
