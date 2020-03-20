JetBlue flights 659, 2959, B2893 passengers urged to make contact
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is asking passengers who travelled on three different JetBlue flights to urgently make contact with the ministry.
The flights are:
- JetBlue Flight 659, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00am.
- JetBlue Flight 2959, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday, March 12 at midnight.
- JetBlue Flight B2893, which arrived at the Donald Sangster International Airport at 2:14 pm on March 14.
The ministry said the passengers should call any of the following numbers; 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683); 888-754-7792; 876-542-5998; 876-542-6007; 876-542-6006 or send an e-mail with their contact details to covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy