JetBlue flights 659, 2959, B2893 passengers urged to make contact

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is asking passengers who travelled on three different JetBlue flights to urgently make contact with the ministry.

The flights are:

JetBlue Flight 659, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00am.

JetBlue Flight 2959, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday, March 12 at midnight.

JetBlue Flight B2893, which arrived at the Donald Sangster International Airport at 2:14 pm on March 14.

The ministry said the passengers should call any of the following numbers; 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683); 888-754-7792; 876-542-5998; 876-542-6007; 876-542-6006 or send an e-mail with their contact details to covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.