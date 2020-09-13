JetBlue to launch major expansion in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — United States based carrier JetBlue is set to launch a major Caribbean expansion in November, with new routes across the region from Aruba to St Maarten.

In a recent announcement, the airline said that starting November 19, it will be launching seven new nonstop routes to the wider Caribbean region, all out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

The new routes will include one daily flight to Aruba; two daily flights to Cancun; one daily flight to Montego Bay; one daily flight to Nassau; one daily flight to Providenciales; one daily flight to Punta Cana; and one daily flight to St Maarten.

“The new routes are “aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic on a variety of new, nonstop routes – many never flown before by the airline,” JetBlue said.

“This is the latest example of JetBlue's ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviours and booking patterns,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue.

“This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies, and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner. It's a huge boost for many Caribbean destinations that have seen a reduction in airlift amid the ongoing pandemic.”

The carrier has already launched reservations on all of the new routes.