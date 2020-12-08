JetBlue to make inaugural flight into Guyana, CAL expands cargo service in US

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The US-based carrier, Jet Blue Airlines will launch its Guyana service on Friday with a non-stop flight from New York using its A321 aircraft. The carrier will initially begin its service to the Guyana market with four flights per week.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, said Guyana was looking forward to welcoming the airline that was originally scheduled to begin its service between Georgetown and New York earlier this year, but had grounded as the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) pandemic crippled the airline industry.

Guyana's Cheddi Jagan International Airport was closed to regular flights since March because of the COVID pandemic. It reopened to regular operations in mid-October and several safety measures have been put in place to safeguard passengers, crew and airport workers.

The authorities here said that incoming passengers are required to have a COVID-19 negative test result that would have been obtained within 72 hours of their flight. There are systems in place at the airport for those passengers whose negative test results were received more than three days prior to their departure. They'll be allowed to have a second test taken on arrival in Guyana.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL) announced on Tuesday that it had partnered with the US-based General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA), Network Cargo Management Corporation to expand its cargo coverage in the United States.

In a statement, the airline said that it recently increased its freighter schedule from six to 12 weekly flights offering 120,000 pounds of capacity between Miami, and several Caribbean destinations including Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica and Barbados.

The carrier said that it is also transporting cargo on many of its Caribbean destinations including but not linked to Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Martin, Grenada, St Lucia, Guyana, Barbados Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

“As borders reopen, the airline is expected to re-introduce passenger and cargo flights to other Caribbean countries. Additionally, shipments may be moved throughout the region via the Caribbean Airline's cargo charter service,” it added.