Joan Gordon Webley ready to win

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) candidate Joan Gordon Webley expressed confidence in winning the east rural St Andrew seat moments after she was nominated at the Gordon Town community centre this morning.

Former Member of Parliament Damion Crawford was on hand to support Gordon Webley, who was also welcomed by residents clad in PNP colours.

Returning officer Eric Malcolm said all safety protocols were being observed at the nomination centre.

He said it was expected that in light of the COVID-19 situation, today's activities would see fewer people participating.

Alphea Saunders