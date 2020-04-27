Jodian Fearon's autopsy set for tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The autopsy on the body of Jodian Fearon, the young mother who died after being denied access to health care last week, is scheduled for tomorrow (April 28).

This was confirmed by attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who is representing Fearon's family.

Fearon, a first-time mother, would have celebrated her 24 birthday also tomorrow.

“The post mortem will be conducted in the presence of the family's pathologist Dr Ford. The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) has indicated an interest in the matter and so they, too, will have a representative present. The hope is that much-needed answers will come from this which will no doubt set the foundation for further action to be taken by the family to obtain #JusticeforJodian,” Buchanan told OBSERVER ONLINE earlier today.