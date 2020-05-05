Jodian Fearon's doctor says he did not detect heart condition
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Lloyd Goldson, the doctor of Jodian Fearon, the 23-year-old mother who died after giving birth, says he did not detect any indications of his patient having a heart condition.
The statement, released by his lawyer today, follows what the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) deemed as “premature disclosure of autopsy findings” which suggested that Fearon died from a heart failure.
Fearon died at the UHWI on April 24 after being transferred from Spanish Town Hospital, where she had delivered her first child.
Read the full statement below:
“I am releasing this statement through the media out of recognition of the public interest generated by the untimely passing of my patient Jodian Fearon and the many questions asked of me.
The prime minister has ordered an investigation to see if anyone is criminally liable and I suspect there will be other civil issues which may arise.
I have given a statement to the police in the presence of my attorney, Heron Dale.
I am indeed saddened and devastated at the passing of Jodian.
It has been reported that the post-mortem revealed that Miss Fearon had a heart condition. She first came to me for antenatal care when she was six months pregnant. While providing antenatal care for her I was not informed of nor did I detect on examination any indication of her having a heart condition.
I am mindful of my duty to my patients, my profession and the general public and previously made comments to the media which might have been untimely.
It is understandable that coronavirus has descended on us like a plague and is causing a tremendous amount of fear. It is important that those of us who are requested to assist those in a crisis or in need cannot fail to act or panic out of fear.
My hope is that the exploration of this very unfortunate event will lead to needed changes to ensure that it never happens again.”
