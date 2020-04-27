Jodian Fearon's case confirms serious issues in health system — PNPWM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party Women's Movement (PNPWM) says the treatment of Jodian Fearon, the pregnant woman who was shut out of the health system while in active labour, was unprofessional, inhumane, and wrong.

PNPWM President Jennifer Edwards said, the almost uniformed denial of admission at the Andrews Memorial Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital, University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston Public, and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals points to serious systemic issues and that of poor governance.

She said further that each of these facilities must be investigated and sanctioned for Fearon was denied treatment and eventually died because of the dereliction in our health care system.

Edwards said the problem was not just with one institution; it was systemic and points to a larger problem in the interpretation of the existing COVID-19 protocols.

“Our basic human predisposition should have dictated a different approach and different actions because this young mother was clearly in need of care and compassion. However, the fact that all the persons involved in the dreadful 'run-around' process, were trained professionals, raises numerous questions about the quality of health care and the competence of those managing our health service delivery system,” Edwards said.

She added that the country needs to hear from each institution, the regional health authority, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness on exactly what transpired, which accumulated in a system wide denial of care from both a private healthcare provider as well as the public sector health system.

“Women give birth every day. The policies, guidelines, and protocols to be adhered to in instances of childbirth must be made public and where amendments are necessary, these should be made immediately because this situation must never happen again,” Edwards demanded.

She said even amidst the coronavirus epidemic, Jamaicans who face medical emergencies must have the confidence that they can show up at any hospital and be assured of being treated.

“What if someone gets a heart attack or has a motor vehicle accident and has to be rushed to the nearest hospital, whether displaying COVID-19 symptoms or not, who decides what is to be done? Where does the buck stops; it surely cannot be left alone to the frontline on-duty staff,” she asked.

This tragedy has laid bare the claim by the minister of health and repeated by the prime minister that, "things are in place, and we are ready”.

“The PNPWM is extending condolences to the family of Jodian Fearon, and we urge the Government to follow through on its announced counselling and support for the family, and the care of the newborn, who is left without a mother because of the incompetence in our health care system,” Edwards said.