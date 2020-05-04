Jodian Fearon's medical docket released
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University Hospital of the West Indies has released the medical docket for Jodian Fearon, the mother who died after being denied access to healthcare at several hospitals, says Isat Buchanan, the attorney representing the woman's family.
Fearon died on April 24 shortly after being transferred to the UHWI after giving birth to her first child at the Spanish Town Hospital.
Buchanan told OBSERVER ONLINE that the family will now be consulting with their medical doctor and then a decision will be taken on moving forward.
Fearon's death gained national attention as she was denied access to healthcare after it was suspected that she had contracted the COVID-19.
Her test results subsequently revealed that she had not been infected by the virus.
