Johnson-Smith shocked, saddened by death of J'can in Libya car bombing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Jamaican Clive Peck in a car bombing in Benghazi, Libya on Saturday.

Johnson Smith stated that while full details are yet to be determined, it is understood, that Peck and a colleague member of the UN were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a shopping mall in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi.

According to news reports, the location of the blast was near to the UN Support Mission (UNSMIL) and occurred during a cease-fire adopted by the two warring sides, which followed a proposal by the UN for a cessation of hostilities in advance of the approaching Muslim Eid alAdha holiday.

Johnson Smith said, “The tragic loss of Mr Peck is acutely felt by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Government of Jamaica in its entirety. Clive Peck served the United Nations with distinction and devoted his life to a mission of aiding the Libyan people, in the midst of one of the most severe conflicts and humanitarian crises currently underway around the world. Our hearts go out to his wife Lelieth and other members of his family, as well as to his friends and colleagues.”

The minister also noted that the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences at the passing of Peck and extended “profound sympathies to his family and to the Government of Jamaica.”

In addition, the Secretary General attested to Peck's “courage, service and dedication to the goals of the United Nations”.