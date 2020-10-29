Johnson-Smith says US Ambassador has promised no repeat of 'inappropriate' remarks

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson-Smith, says United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has assured that there will be no recurrence of the "inappropriate" remarks he made on Twitter in response to criticisms of his comments regarding the island's foreign affairs.

Tapia traded insults with Twitter users who accused him of interfering in the country's internal affairs, telling one he used too much ganja and another that "you drink that cheap stuff".

The exchanges on Tuesday occurred after the ambassador posted links to local media interviews, in which he warned the Jamaican government against installing fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology made by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE.

Tapia's offensive tweets have since been deleted.

Johnson-Smith, in a Twitter post today, said she had spoken to the US diplomat, who acknowledged that the engagement was not appropriate.

"I am aware of certain inappropriate tweets made from the twitter account of the US Ambassador which have been deleted. I have spoken with the Ambassador and he is aware that the engagement was not appropriate for a diplomatic representative. He assured me that it will not recur," she stated.

The insults by Tapia arose after he posted a link to a local media interview he gave on Tuesday, in which he warned the Jamaican government against implementing the controversial fifth generation (5G) mobile technology made by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE.

Read more: US warns Jamaica against Chinese 5g

Tapia's 5G comments anger Chinese Embassy