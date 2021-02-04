Johnson & Johnson requests emergency authorisation for COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson on Thursday submitted an application for emergency authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine with US health authorities, the company said in a statement.

J&J subsidiary Janssen Biotech "has submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its investigational single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the statement read.

The process could take several weeks, but at the end of it the J&J vaccine would be the third authorised in the United States, after those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.