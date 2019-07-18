Johnson Smith appoints new consul general to New York

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith has announced the appointment of Alison Roach Wilson as Jamaica's new Consul General to New York. Roach Wilson is expected to assume duties in early August.

According to the ministry, Roach Wilson is a highly experienced financial analyst, having spent a great deal of her working life in the financial sector in the United States.

She has worked as an associate director and controller in the International Debt Capital Markets, Emerging Markets and High Yield groups at Bear Stearns, the ministry said.

Prior to joining Bear Stearns, Roach Wilson worked as an analyst on the Mortgage Backed Securities at Hong Kong Shanghai Bank (HSBC), as well as an analyst in the Rating Group of Dunn & Bradstreet.

“She is also a former Director of Finance at Greylock Capital Management, a Hedge Fund with over a billion dollars in net asset value. Greylock Capital Management is based in New York, with subsidiaries in Singapore and Ghana,” the ministry stated.

With an exceptional track record in finance, especially on Wall Street, Minister Johnson Smith reportedly affirmed that, “Mrs Roach Wilson's exceptional track record in finance together with her strong belief in philanthropy are most fitting for this position, as she shares the vision for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development. Her expertise in networking in trade and investment will also support an important subset of the work of the Foreign Service as we seek to promote the practice of economic diplomacy and consular service. I am fully confident that she will work assiduously to get the job done across the spectrum of responsibilities that are part of this role.”