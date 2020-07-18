Johnson Smith commemorates Nelson Mandela Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says the COVID-19 pandemic has unmasked “grave inequalities and systemic injustices across the world.”

The senator made the remark in a statement commemorating Nelson Mandela International Day, which is being celebrated today, July 18.

In her statement Johnson Smith said “Jamaica recommits to the quest for international peace, equality and justice.”

“We will continue to work locally and globally to pursue lasting peace, collective security, sustainable development and human rights that are fundamental to our well-being and continued survival,” she said.

The statement added; “We are constantly inspired by the work and the sacrifices of Nelson Rolihlahla “Madiba” – a wonderful human being, role model and Ambassador for peace and reconciliation. Mandela's legacies are the results of a life-long commitment to fight for truth, freedom and justice for all. He was dedicated to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and was committed to its implementation. In spite of his own experiences of institutional racial discrimination and his imprisonment for 27 years by the illegal and oppressive apartheid regime, he remained resolute and committed to the dismantling of the system and the realisation of the dream of justice and equality for all South Africans.”

The minister urged Jamaicans to be guided by Mandela's legacy to denounce hate and injustice and promote peace and reconciliation.