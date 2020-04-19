Johnson Smith confirms more test kits coming from the US this week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is advising that it is in discussions with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the United States Embassy to identify any issues related to shipments of critical COVID-19 related material which may have an impact on the Government's response to the outbreak.
“We recognize that some of the delays may be related to longer than usual commercial processing requirements in the context of global demands of these products. However the United States of America continues to be a valued partner and an important part of Jamaica's COVID-19 response support, having provided Jamaica's first test kits through the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) since our very first case,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said.
She said the US funded a further 2500 test kits which are expected to be received from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) this week and is also providing US$750,000 through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the provision of critical response items including ICU beds.
“I have been in discussions with Ambassador Tapia, and have also reached out to the US State Department through our Ambassador, Audrey Marks. We have received their respective assurances that they will seek exemptions for any shipments of COVID-related equipment ordered in support of the government's response. Their recent assistance with releasing a philanthropic shipment of ventilators that encountered difficulties in Miami gives us confidence that Jamaica has and will continue to receive support in expediting shipments, as needed,” Johnson Smith added.
The minister said that while there is public knowledge of an executive order governing critical equipment generally, no specific Ministry of Health incident relating to orders in the US had previously come to the attention of the ministry, or the US Embassy.
“With so many moving parts there may be occasional communication gaps, but we are working assiduously to ensure delivery of critical items and our international partners, including the United States, have assured us of their readiness to continue supporting Jamaica through this crisis,” she said.
