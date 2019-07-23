Johnson Smith elected President of the Assembly during Seabed Authority 25th session

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has been elected as the President of the 25th Session of the Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) yesterday, July 22 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

In assuming that leadership role, Johnson Smith stated, “Jamaica is deeply honoured to assume the Presidency of this 25th Session. It is a particularly special occasion, not only in the context of the Authority's 25th Anniversary, but also because it is the first time that Jamaica will be presiding over the Assembly. This is an opportunity that we greatly appreciate and welcome.”

The minister welcomed the delegates and urged them to take some time to experience Jamaica's warmth and hospitality.

“The Assembly will provide an opportunity for insightful discussions on how the Authority can implement its strategic directions in such a way as to best meet the needs of all States. We also look forward to the Secretary General's report on the activities of the Authority over the last year,” she shared.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the ISA's establishment in Jamaica and the entry into force of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.