Johnson Smith to lobby BBC to pull 'Jamaican Countdown'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith has signalled her intention to formally write to the BBC to pull an episode of its Famalan comedy sketch called Jamaican Countdown scheduled to be aired on its channel three tomorrow, August 23.

The sketch, staged in the format of a game show, is being promoted on social media, but has attracted growing discontent with users labelling its thematic output insulting, offensive, crass, inappropriate, and racially and culturally stereotypical. Others also took on the concept, writing, and acting, calling them poorly executed.

Johnson Smith, responding to a tweet from Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Rep for South UK Nathaniel Peat, called the episode outrageous and offensive.

“This is outrageous and offensive to the incredible country which I am proud to represent along with every Jamaican at home and within our #Diaspora @bbcthree @bbcworld. I will immediately be writing formally on this! #StopThisShow,” she tweeted earlier today.

“The Jamaican community in the UK have expressed serious concerns at how offensive the content in this show is. This doesn't reflect our culture well and many are upset,” Peat had tweeted, tagging @Ofcom @kaminajsmith and @mfaftja.

The Diaspora rep for arts and culture, Kim Marie Spence also commented.

“I add my dismay. This content reinforces harmful stereotypes abt Jamaicans & Black ppl - oversexed, uneducated, druggies. #Famalam is offensive & unbecoming in multicultural UK where #BlackLivesMatter,” she tweeted.