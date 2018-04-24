Johnson Smith welcomes UK citizenship offer to Windrush generation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith has welcomed the United Kingdom's decision to grant citizenship to Caribbean migrants who helped to rebuild post-World War II Britain.



The minister, in a release a short while ago, noted that in addition to the decision to grant citizenship, the waiving of fees and charges was also an important and welcomed development in light of the financial challenges experienced by some individuals in seeking to make citizenship applications.



In noting the announcement made yesterday, the foreign minister explained that the free citizenship offer will apply not only to Caribbean migrants to the UK between 1948 and 1973, but also to anyone from Commonwealth nations who settled in the UK during that timeframe.



It was also announced that financial compensation will be given to members of the so-called Windrush generation, who were negatively affected by enforcement of the earlier change in immigration policy, and that the British knowledge and language tests usually applicable to citizenship applications, would not be required.



“This is an excellent move and it not only answers the questions persons have been asking, but certainly delivers what we have been calling for and what Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other CARICOM heads had asked for – that there be some compensatory relief and that the citizenship to which those persons are entitled, be granted,” said Johnson Smith.



“I would like to thank the Caribbean High Commissioners, including our High Commissioner in London, H E George Ramocan and others who played their part in achieving the recourse that has been promised.



“We remain vigilant on the issue such that our Mission in the UK, with whom the Ministry is in regular communication, are monitoring and maintaining contact with the Home Office on the issue,” added Johnson Smith.



The minister also invited individuals who believe they fall within the category of the Windrush generation or their children, to use the British Home Office website and helpline, to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade or to contact the Jamaican High Commission in London.



https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/undocumented-commonwealth-citizens-resident-in-the-uk/undocumented-commonwealth-citizens-resident-in-the-uk



Home Office: WindrushHelpline (toll free within UK): 0300-123-2241



Home Office: WindrushHelpline (from Jamaica): 011 44 800 678 1925



Jamaican High Commission, London: jamhigh@jhcuk.com or 011 44 207 823 9911