Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new parliament

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain's new parliament on Friday gave its initial approval to a revised EU divorce deal that sets up a high-stakes clash with Brussels over their future ties.

The 358 to 234 vote paves the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his winning general election promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

But it also pushes Britain and the remaining 27 European Union member states closer to another cliff edge that could end decades of unfettered trade when the post-Brexit transition period shuts at the end of 2020.

A snap poll last week gave Johnson's pro-Brexit Conservatives a commanding majority of 365 seats in the 650-member lower House of Commons.

The main opposition Labour party — out of power since 2010 and riven by internal conflicts over Britain's place in the world — was relegated to its worst defeat since 1935.

Johnson's triumph dispelled any doubts over whether Britain would follow through on the results of its 2016 referendum and become the first nation to leave the bloc.

It has been a rocky 47-year sojourn that saw Brussels and London wrangle over currency controls and whose laws take precedence in specific fields.

The 2016 Brexit campaign was also dominated by debates over migrants and Britain's right to control its own border.

"We are one step closer to getting Brexit done," Johnson tweeted after the vote.

The House of Commons is expected to formally approve Johnson's separation terms on January 9.