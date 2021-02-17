Join a retirement pension plan, Montague urges transport operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague is urging transport operators to ensure they have a pension plan for retirement.

Montague was speaking at the stakeholders meeting for the "Ribbon First Responders Training and Certification Project” in Half Way Tree this morning.

The minister said that while there are not many structures in place to encourage transport operators to start a pension plan, there are several financial institutions that offer independent plans.

He noted that many transport operators would have handled varying sums of money throughout their careers and urged them to consider saving some for retirement.

As a joint initiative between the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), the Transport Authority and the FirstCaribbean International Bank (CIBC), the Ribbon First Responders Training and Certification Project will certify transport operators as first responders so that in the event of crises, assistance can be rendered immediately.

According to Montague, there have been numerous instances when taxi and bus operators have had to act as emergency responders, when ambulances and other emergency services are unavailable.

The transport minister also said that changes are going to the Transport Authority Act which will require a more partnered approach between the regulatory body, the transport authority, and the taxi associations.