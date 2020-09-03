Jubilance in Manchester Southern as electors vote

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Supporters of the two main political parties are in a jubilant mood here in the Manchester Southern constituency where People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Michael Stewart is being challenged by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Robert Chin.

JLP supporter David Campbell is adamant that at the close of the polls, Chin will win the seat.

“Straight labourite, PNP days done…. Yesterday was nine night, today a funeral,” he said while ringing a bell — the JLP's symbol — outside the Fergusson Primary School.

PNP supporters were also observed in high spirits and are confident that Stewart will retain the seat with an even greater margin than in the 2016 election.

“A Mr Stewart ago win, Chin just come yah wah day, him nuh stan a chance roun yah suh, because a PNP straight,” said Janet Swaby.

For the most part, electors at polling stations visited by OBSERVER ONLINE were seen adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, including physical distancing at the Bethabara Infant School and the Newport Community Centre.

A police officer assigned to the Fergusson Primary School, which is being used as a polling station, failed to get electors to adhere to physical distancing as they waited in line to cast their ballots.

Manchester Southern, which has been held by the PNP for over three decades, was won in 2016 by Stewart over the JLP's then candidate Hidran McKulsky by 1,176 votes.

The constituency has just over 32,000 electors with four divisions, namely, Alligator Pond, Grove Town, Newport and Porus.

Kasey Williams