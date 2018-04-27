Judge grants Trump lawyer request to delay Stormy Daniels case

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A Los Angeles judge on Friday granted Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, his request to delay proceedings in a civil case brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels.



Judge S James Otero's decision came after Cohen said he would assert his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination if it were not delayed for 90 days, arguing any statement could affect an FBI investigation into his business dealings in New York.



That investigation saw the FBI raid his offices for information, including on a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.



The delay will avoid the two cases overlapping. The next hearing was set for July 27.



Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is looking to invalidate the 2016 agreement banning her from discussing an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump in 2016, which saw her receive US$130,000 paid from Cohen's own pocket.



Trump has repeatedly denied the encounter and knowledge of the payment, although on Thursday he admitted for the first time during an interview on Fox News that Cohen had represented him in "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."



Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Twitter he would likely file an appeal next week.



"Justice delayed is justice denied," he wrote.



