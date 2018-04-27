Judge orders house arrest for Bill Cosby
NORRISTOWN, United States (AP) — A judge is confining Bill Cosby to his suburban Philadelphia home until the comedian is sentenced on sexual assault charges.
Cosby must also wear a GPS monitoring device under the order issued Friday by Judge Steven O'Neill.
The judge had suggested Thursday after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault that he would be allowed to move around Montgomery County, where his home is located.
The modified order says he can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment but must get permission before doing so.
O'Neill said he issued Friday's order to "clarify" the restrictions.
Cosby remains free on US$1 million bail after his conviction on charges that he drugged and molest a woman in 2004. He maintains his innocence.
His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.
