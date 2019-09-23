Judge to deliver ruling in Uchence Wilson gang trial by January 2020
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says he'll deliver his verdict in the Uchence Wilson gang trial by January 2020.
He this morning indicated that he wants to deliver it before the end of his term, but if he can't then the latest will be January 8, 2020.
Sykes said he will notify attorneys beforehand if he will deliver the verdict early. He said he is still contemplating if he will make the entire thing written, but certain parts that interpret the law will be written.
The Uchence Wilson gang trial, which has been ongoing since March, resumed last week in the Home Circuit Court.
The gang, which was busted in December 2017, has allegedly gained more than $400 million from their illegal activities across the island, and were allegedly responsible for 12 licensed firearms that were reported stolen during 18 robberies.
Six people including Tashina Baker, Junior Rose, Tevin Khani, Shadday Beckford, Judith Johnson and Cornel White have been freed thus far.
Racquel Porter
