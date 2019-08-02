Judge urges sacking of US cop in choking death of black man
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — A US judge has recommended that a New York police officer accused of placing a black man in a banned choke hold just before his death five years ago should be fired, sources told AFP Friday.
The landmark case fuelled nationwide "Black Lives Matter" protests calling for police to be held accountable for the deaths of unarmed African-Americans in custody or facing arrest.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner and departmental administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado oversaw the disciplinary process for Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was accused of contributing to the death of Eric Garner, 43, during an arrest on July 17, 2014.
Her recommendation that he be sacked will be examined by New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill, who will make the final decision.
Expectations for the outcome are high, particularly in the African-American community and especially since Pantaleo has not faced charges for his involvement in the case.
Four officers attempted to arrest Garner on suspicion of illegally selling cigarettes on a sidewalk in Staten Island.
In a video recorded by a bystander, which was posted online and went viral, Pantaleo can be seen putting his arm tightly around Garner's neck and driving the much larger suspect into the pavement before releasing him.
Meanwhile, another officer pressed Garner's head to the pavement.
Garner, who resisted arrest but was unarmed, complained 11 times that he could not breathe -- a refrain that would become a rallying cry for protesters.
Garner appeared to lose consciousness, and the father-of-six was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On July 16, the US Department of Justice determined that Pantaleo would not face federal charges, a decision that Garner's family slammed as an "insult."
The decision came after the victim's family appealed to the Justice Department to consider whether federal criminal or civil rights charges could be brought against one or more of the officers in the case.
A New York state grand jury decided in December 2014 that there was insufficient evidence to support homicide charges against Pantaleo, amid claims that Garner suffered from a heart condition and asthma that could have caused his death.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy