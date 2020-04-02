Judiciary facilitating bail hearings via video conferencing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica today announced that bail hearings are now being conducted through video conferencing following measures implemented by the Government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including the promotion of social distancing and the prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people.
The Judiciary disclosed in a statement that the initiative, which is being done in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, started last week and forms part of the its thrust to ensure the right of every accused person to a bail hearing.
The hearings are being conducted in Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Trelawny.
Meanwhile, discussions are also being had with the Department of Correctional Services to facilitate bail hearing via video conferencing in their facilities, the Judiciary added.
Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said “the Judiciary of Jamaica must ensure that there is access to justice even in a time of crisis and must continue to fulfil its obligations to protect the rights of the citizens as best as possible.”
Attorneys who are desirous of accessing the service are encouraged to contact the court offices or the Judiciary's Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337.
For information on new court dates, please visit the following websites: www.supremecourt.gov.jm, www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.
