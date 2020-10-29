Judiciary seeks to expand public reach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica has launched a media protocol aimed at facilitating greater communication between the judicial arm of Government and the press, as well as social media accounts to expand its public reach.

According to a statement from the Court Administration Division (CAD) “the media protocol will act as a guide for the coverage of court matters. Significantly, the media will now be permitted to record court proceedings for the verification of their notes, but not for broadcast”.

Acting Director of the CAD, Tricia Cameron-Anglin said that “the launch of the media protocol is part of the Judiciary's commitment to the principle of open justice and building public trust and confidence in the Judiciary; the media are important to the accomplishment of that vision”.

According to the Judiciary, the protocol also established the office of the media liaison officer, who will facilitate communication between the courts and members of the media.

“Media managers are advised to register with the media liaison officer, journalists who will be assigned to cover court proceedings on a regular basis as they will now have a designated space in the courtroom,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary of Jamaica also launched Facebook and Twitter accounts, which it said will expand its reach to Jamaicans as it seeks to raise awareness about court services and processes. Additionally, the CAD said decisions of the court in selected cases will be posted to its social media pages.

Members of the public can follow the CAD on Twitter @jamjudiciary and Facebook at The Judiciary of Jamaica.