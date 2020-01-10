Julian Muir elected chairman of Stock Exchange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At a special Board of Directors' meeting held on January 10, Julian Mair, Group Chief Investment Strategist at JMMB Group was elected as the Chairman of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The position became vacant with the resignation of Ian McNaughton from the JSE board.

At the same meeting, JSE said Jason Chambers, a director of Barita, was elected to serve on the board. Livingstone Morrison remains the Deputy Chairman, the JSE said.