Julian Robinson tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the disclosure in a press release from the party a short while ago.

“After briefly experiencing some signs of tiredness, out of an abundance of caution, I did a COVID-19 test. I was first informed by the authorities that my results were negative. The Ministry of Health later advised me that the earlier information provided to me was incorrect. In those circumstances, I decided to do another test and the results have come back positive,” informed Robinson.

“Since experiencing symptoms, I have avoided contact with the Party's campaign leadership and stopped direct campaign activities in my constituency.

“I am now in self isolation at home in accordance with the MOH protocols. I will not take part physically in the rest of the General Election campaign. I will continue to work and monitor developments remotely from home,” he said, noting that he is currently physically fine and feeling ok.