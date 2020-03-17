Junction Road reopens this afternoon after landslide
ST MARY, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says its work crew cleared a major landslip at Devon Pen near Broadgate along the Junction Road in St Mary a short while ago.
Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, said heavy equipment was deployed to the area earlier this morning to remove large boulders which came down on the roadway overnight.
Motorists will therefore be able to return to using the road once the travel restrictions are lifted at 4:00 pm today.
Meanwhile, the NWA reminded motorists that when the Junction Road travel restrictions are in force between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm daily, the recommended alternative routes are through Marlborough and Zion Hill or by way of Clonmel and Allepo.
The NWA also warned motorists against using the roadway through Grandie Hole as the bridge near the old Boxing Plant along the Richmond to Highgate roadway is defective and the roadway is closed to vehicular traffic.
