June 28 deadline for transfer of voter registration — EOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reminding registered voters that the deadline to apply for a transfer of voter registration for the November 30, 2019 voters' list is Friday, June 28.

Transfers for voters who apply after this deadline will not be completed before May, 2020.

The EOJ in a release this afternoon, emphasised that the transfer process is simple and only requires that the elector visits the constituency office and apply for a transfer of registration.

This must be done at the office in the constituency where the elector currently resides.

After successful processing, the EOJ said the elector's particulars are transferred from the previous polling division to the new one in which he/she now resides. The elector's new home address will then be published on the new voters' list.

A transfer of registration is necessary for electors who have changed address since they registered to vote. Transfer of voter registration, or what some persons call transferring your vote, simply refers to moving an elector's registration from one polling division to another, whether within the same constituency or within another constituency, the EOJ added.

The law requires that electors vote in the polling division in which they reside. Therefore, persons who change their address since registering to vote are encouraged to have their registration transferred to the new polling division (and new constituency as necessary) in which they live.

Having applied for the transfer, the EOJ noted that there is a three-month waiting period before processing takes place, after which one of its team accompanied by scrutineers representing the political parties (one from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and one from the People's National Party (PNP) visit the residence to verify that the applicant resides at the new address given.