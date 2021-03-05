Jury trials suspended for St Catherine Circuit Court
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Court Administration Division says jury trials for the St Catherine Circuit Court have been suspended effective Monday, March 8.
As such, the division said individuals who were summoned for jury duty at the St Catherine Circuit are not required to attend and have been discharged without any risk of penalty.
It said matters which qualify as bench trials and matters, in which the Crown and the Defence agree to a bench trial, will proceed during the St Catherine Circuit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy