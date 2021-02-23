Justice Ministry to sign contract for St Ann Family Court

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Justice will tomorrow sign a contract for works to begin on the construction of the St Ann Family Court.

The signing which is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, will commit approximately $90 million to rehabilitation works for the establishment of a Family Court facility comprising courtrooms, judges' chambers, office spaces, restroom and welfare facilities.

The ministry said the facility will also have child friendly waiting and holding areas, access staircase and associated external works.