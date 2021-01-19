Justice ministry ramps up court technology with fibre optic connectivity
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Justice has partnered with the National Works Agency (NWA) to provide fibre optic connection to eight courts.
According to the ministry, the connection will ensure high-speed Internet access up to 100 Mbps to each location, allowing for dedicated, reliable Internet access to facilitate web-based services.
Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said this enhanced connectivity is part of his administration's push to employ technology to enhance the efficiency of court operations.
“As we adapt to the exigencies of this COVID-19 era of virtual engagement, unimpeded internet connectivity is a key requirement for business operations. This improved technology provides the framework to more seamlessly virtualize proceedings such as court hearings,” he said.
Courts included in the fibre optic upgrade are the Court of Appeal; the Supreme Court; four parish courts; the Coroner's Court in Kingston; and the St Andrew Family Court. Four of the locations have already been connected, with the rest slated for completion before the end of the current financial year, the ministry informed.
It also said the fibre optic connectivity will also be used to bolster the new Judicial Case Management System (JCMS), which will manage jury selection; case flow and scheduling; and transcript production. The JCMS is currently being piloted in several courts.
The ministry is spending $4.8 million for this venture.
