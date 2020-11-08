Justice must be served, says Holness in response to constable's killing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the shooting death of Constable Kirkland Plummer in Clarendon last night.

“His three children have been robbed of their father and his wife has been robbed of her husband,” Holness tweeted this afternoon.

The prime minister extended condolences to Plummer's family, as well as his colleagues in the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“The killing of law enforcement officers while in the lawful conduct of their duty must be considered an attack on the State, an attack on our security, and our sensibilities. Justice must be served,” Holness added.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that an investigation comprising the Major Investigation Division and the Manchester police is underway into the incident, which occured in Harwood, just over the border of Manchester and Clarendon, about 9:40 pm.

Francis said the officer had responded to loud explosions at the party, and subsequently disarmed a gunman.

He called for assistance but the patrons in the party hurled stones and shot him, and he succumbed to his injuries.