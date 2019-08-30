Justices of the peace important for maintenance of rule of law, says Shaw
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw, says custodes and justices of the peace continue to play an important role in upholding the country's rule of law.
He acknowledged that although their roles have evolved over time, the men and women, who now serve are still required to assist with the maintenance of law and order, discipline and peace.
“This commitment was made when you took the oath of allegiance and the oath of office and as you have discovered opportunities for promoting justice and peace abound, not only in petty sessions of the court but also more importantly in your communities,” Shaw said.
The Minister, who represented Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was addressing the installation ceremony of the new Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Manchester, businessman Garfield Green, held at the Northern Caribbean University yesterday, August 29.
Shaw, who is also a Member of Parliament in the parish, charged the custodes and justices of the peace to remain visibly active in diffusing tensions and conflicts in their communities.
“Through your support for and promotion of values-based programmes such as the Governor General's Programme for Excellence you will also sow the seeds of peace,” he said.
He asserted that law abiding citizens must not remain silent in providing valuable information to the police against those who have perpetrated crimes against other individuals, stating that the roles of the custodes and justices of the peace will be important in that regard.
He also called on the custodes and justices of peace to work closely with the police.
“Each of us should be willing to do whatever we can within our power to reverse the tide of crime in our country. It is an urgent calling of our time and we cannot remain silent…our custodes are a key part of the framework of rebuilding Jamaica to a loving, peaceful and dignified society,” he noted.
Shaw welcomed the appointment of Green who took over from the former custos of the parish Sally Porteous, who demitted office on July 1 after serving for seven years.
