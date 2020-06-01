KD Knight lashes 'scandalous', 'anti-party' letter from PNP MPs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Senator KD Knight has chided the 15 Opposition Members of Parliament (MP) who signed a letter demanding a meeting with Party Leader, Dr Peter Phillips to discuss the future of the party.

In the letter dated May 28, 2020, the MPs said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his illness.

Knight has since described their behaviour as “scandalous and clearly anti party” and urged Phillip's to strike against them.

“The 15 wouldst wound Phillips and the party and they are not afraid to strike. In saving the party he too should not be afraid to strike,” Knight said in a WhatsApp message obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

The veteran politician said Phillips should review the party's history and examine how such matters were dealt with by past presidents, namely Norman Manley.

He said "It's folly to believe that wannabes can, with has beens and treacherous idolaters, defeat the bold and committed”.

Knight, a longstanding member of the PNP, ended his message by urging those “of proven party pedigree... the humble and... fair minded” to prepare for war.

"...Gird your loins, put on your armour for the trumpet of was has been sounded, awake from your slumber and fight like hell. No surrender," he said.