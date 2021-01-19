KPH, VJH get more medical supplies, equipment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Public (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee hospitals officially received additional medical equipment and supplies from the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), during a handing over ceremony last Friday.

According to the South East Regional Health Authority — which administrates the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew — the donations include thermometers probe cover, oxygen masks, compressor nebulisers, corrugated tubing, drainage kit and other items.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Executive Director, Caron Chung at the American Friends of Jamaica, said the organisation welcomed the opportunity to assist the hospital by providing much needed equipment especially during this pandemic.

Director of Nursing Services of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Elise Fairweather-Blackwood expressed profound gratitude to the donor for the items that will improve the services being offered to the patients.

She noted that the organisation has donated $2 million worth of equipment and accessories to the KPH last year.