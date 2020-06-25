KPH gets $1 million PPE donation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) doctors and staff on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 in Jamaica will benefit from personal protective equipment (PPE) valued at $1 million handed over yesterday, June 24, by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Digicel Foundation.
“The work of our frontline workers during this pandemic is brave and impactful,” Digicel Jamaica chairman, Denis O'Brien said.
O'Brien also congratulated Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, his ministry and the prime minister for the Government's response to the global pandemic.
He noted that Jamaica has been hailed internationally for its national COVID-19 response. The health minister attributed that success to the work of Jamaica's health workers.
“It's about the 17,000 or more committed workers who have really demonstrated what we already know – that they are committed to their work and the health and wellness of Jamaica,” Tufton said.
He also thanked the Digicel Foundation for partnering with the public sector.
“COVID has really slowed us down across the globe and it is important for a united front and that we join forces,” Dr Tufton said.
