'KSAFA committed to highlighting JFF missteps'
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) says it will to hold the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to account in its administration of the sport and will be highlighting the missteps of the governing body.
According to KSAFA, it has mandated a subcommittee to orchestrate ways of monitoring and evaluating the actions of the JFF.
At its meeting held to deliberate wide-ranging missteps of the local governing body, KSAFA was unified in expressing misgivings about the JFF's plans to chart the course for Jamaica's football, KSAFA said in a statement Saturday.
KSAFA is committed to not only highlight the JFF's missteps and to express misgivings, but is also insisting on greater accountability and transparency from the JFF. Chief among KSAFA's concerns is the lack of transparency in the football restructuring proposals of the JFF, the statement said.
“To date the association has not been provided details of the proposal that was submitted to FIFA. Additionally, the start of the next World Cup Qualifying campaign and the need for continuous youth development cannot be overlooked.”
The subcommittee will begin its work and give a progress report to the wider membership in due course, the KSAFA statement added.
