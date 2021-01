'KSAFA committed to highlighting JFF missteps'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) says it will to hold the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to accountin its administration of the sport and will be highlighting the missteps of the governing body.

According to KSAFA, it has mandated asubcommittee to orchestrate ways of monitoring and evaluating the actions of theJFF.

At its meeting held to deliberate wide-rangingmissteps of the local governingbody, KSAFA was unified in expressing misgivings about the JFF's plans to chartthe course for Jamaica's football, KSAFA said in a statement Saturday.

KSAFA is committed to not only highlight the JFF's missteps and to expressmisgivings, but is also insisting on greater accountability and transparency fromthe JFF.Chief among KSAFA's concerns is thelack of transparency in the footballrestructuring proposals of the JFF, the statement said.

“To date the association has not been provideddetails of the proposal that was submitted to FIFA.Additionally, the start of the next World Cup Qualifying campaign and the needfor continuous youth development cannot be overlooked.”

The subcommittee will begin its work and give a progress report to the widermembership in due course, the KSAFA statement added.