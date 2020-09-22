KSAFA requests immediate resignation of Rudolph Speid

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston & St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) has requested the resignation of the chairman of the Technical Committee for the Jamaica Football Federation, Rudolph Speid.

The association said the request was made because of clear lines of conflicts of interest in Speid's several job positions.

In a letter this morning, the association said, “Currently you are member of the Board of Directors for the JFF, Chairman of the Technical Committee, leads the operations of the JFF's coaching school, chairman of the newly formed Jamaica Coaches Association, member of the leadership of the Jamaica National Premier League (JNPL) and owner/major shareholder in Cavaliers Soccer Club. This long list of involvement consists of clear lines of conflict of interest.”

“Jamaica's football is at a cross roads in many areas and it is imperative that the JFF appoints someone that is void of such conflicts and therefore can view important policy matters objectively,” the association continued.

The KSAFA added that the lack of respect and regard for stakeholders in such an important role will not be allowed to continue.

The group warned that failure to honour the request will result in it calling on the JFF to address the matter.