KSAMC calling Corporate Area food vendors to 'stakeholder' meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is calling all Corporate Area mobile food vendors for a stakeholder meeting at its Church Street office this Friday, August 23, at 1:00 pm.

According to KSAMC Commercial Services Committee chairman, Councillor Duane Smith, the meeting will be critical to the operations of both the Municipality and the vendors, going forward.

“We are inviting the suppliers, street food vendors, owners and operators of carts and food trucks to attend this meeting. We have had food safety on the back burner for quite a while across the Municipality and this is step one in the direction of regulation and order,” Smith said.

He added that the Council has extended invitations to the public health authorities to join the meeting as the intention is to have information readily available for the acquisition of the necessary permits.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force also has raised concerns regarding the location of several carts, so the KSAMC will be taking steps to both regulate and hear feedback from the vendors regarding the challenges they face,” he said.

Under the Public Health Act, the parish council constitutes the Local Board of Health and is mandated to make regulations relating to the inspection and maintenance of sanitary conditions in shops, restaurants and other eating establishments, and all other premises where articles of food or drink are manufactured, or prepared for sale, stored, handled or sold, the KSAMC said in a statement.

Smith argued that successive councils have been lax in their efforts to discharge this duty and that facilitated the disorder that exists today. Highlighting that this is one of the many complex vending issues facing the Council, he stated that there will be other actions like this to bring order to the municipality and a greater sense of food safety where quality and security are concerned.