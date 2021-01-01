KSAMC feeds Kingston's homeless

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), through its Homeless Programme, today distributed lunches to members of Kingston's homeless population.

According to the KSAMC, through a process of sensitisation and collaboration, it has successfully promoted the use of all feeding centres which are operated by churches and civic organisations and continues to encourage these activities in appropriate areas by heightening awareness on ways of ensuring the hygienic preparation and serving of food.

This year, the corporation said, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the traditional seated dining arrangements were replaced with a walk-through where beneficiaries collect their meals inside St William Grant Park.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams was present to assist with the distributions.