KSAMC hosting virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony virtually on Sunday.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony could not be staged in the customary manner, with patrons in attendance.

“We decided [however] that we did not want to take this away from the residents and those who look forward to it,” Williams said, hence the decision to stage a virtual ceremony.

He said the event will be a shortened version of what normally takes place at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

The proceedings will commence with a civic ceremony followed by a concert featuring several performers, including dancehall artistes Ding Dong and Shenseea, as well as the Tivoli Dance Troupe.

“It's a little Sunday evening entertainment to entertain the residents of the municipality and, I dare say, the wider Jamaica [while] at the same time continuing our tradition of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the city of Kingston,” Williams said.

He pointed out that the ceremony has been a major fixture on Kingston's annual calendar of events.

“It's something that, as a city, we look forward to, and based on the turnout we have been receiving for some time now, the residents also look forward to it, in particular [persons] in the downtown area,” Williams said.