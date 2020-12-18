KSAMC hosting virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony virtually on Sunday.
Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony could not be staged in the customary manner, with patrons in attendance.
“We decided [however] that we did not want to take this away from the residents and those who look forward to it,” Williams said, hence the decision to stage a virtual ceremony.
He said the event will be a shortened version of what normally takes place at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.
The proceedings will commence with a civic ceremony followed by a concert featuring several performers, including dancehall artistes Ding Dong and Shenseea, as well as the Tivoli Dance Troupe.
“It's a little Sunday evening entertainment to entertain the residents of the municipality and, I dare say, the wider Jamaica [while] at the same time continuing our tradition of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the city of Kingston,” Williams said.
He pointed out that the ceremony has been a major fixture on Kingston's annual calendar of events.
“It's something that, as a city, we look forward to, and based on the turnout we have been receiving for some time now, the residents also look forward to it, in particular [persons] in the downtown area,” Williams said.
